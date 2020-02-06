We're getting ready to move into the first big part of Mardi Gras season, and no one wants to miss parades because of sickness.
But, did you know, if you're not careful, Mardi Gras parades and the flu can go hand in hand?
People shopping at Toomey's for Mardi Gras throws are getting ready for one of their most enjoyable times of the year.
When asked how excited she was about Mardi Gras, Danica King said, "Very, very. I was born and raised here, so its a tradition."
Machiah Masterson says he and his family enjoy Mardi Gras, too, especially Maggie, who's about to turn two years old.
Masterson said, "She loves it. She loves everything light up, everything squeaky, so loves beads, wearing beads."
But it's close quarters when people watch parades, and medical experts say people with the flu can spread it to others up to about six feet away by coughing and sneezing and other ways you might not have thought of, like touching barricades.
Virginia Beall with infection control at the Mobile County Health Department, said, "Somebody might sneeze and wipe their nose and put their hand on the barrier and touch it and leave it, and that germ can stay there for a while, its not going to die right away. And so another kid will come along and touch it, rub their nose rub their eyes, rub their mouth and they can spread it to themselves."
So health officials say carry and use hand sanitizer with 70 percent alcohol.
And, then, there's the matter of some of Mardi Gras' most popular throws: food, like Moon Pies.
Beall said, "I would not eat anything that came off the ground."
She said even if its wrapped.
Beall said, "You don't know what little bitty holes got in there and might have gotten germs in it."
Of course, health experts say one of the best ways to help prevent the flu is a flu shot and its not too late to get one.
