Mobilians are getting creative this Mardi Gras season! Over 400 houses are registered for the Mobile Porch Parade. These decorations started popping up after folks in the Port City learned that Mardi Gras parades will not be happening in 2021. This is a great opportunity for you to get involved and celebrate the season in a safe way.
You can find the Mobile Porch Parade maps on this website!
