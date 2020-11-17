The City of New Orleans is not allowing Mardi Gras parades for the 2021 Carnival season.
That's according to information posted on the city's official website.
The site states: "Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus."
The site also states that the city remains open to visitors.
"New Orleans is always open for business," according to the Mardi Gras 2021 FAQ. "However, all visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask in public and maintaining strict 6ft or more social distancing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.