MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Conde Cavaliers have become the latest Mardi Gras parading organization to cancel its 2021 parade and ball because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the organization:
After much consideration and consultation with Mobile city government, the Conde Cavalier membership has voted to cancel our 2021 parade and ball. While this is not a decision anyone wanted to make, it is what is best for the safety of our members and the thousands of revelers who join us each year.
We plan to resume some of our annual events later in 2021 so please follow our social media pages for updates. In the meantime, we’ll be planning to kick off Mobile’s best carnival season ever when we hit the streets in 2022.
Thank you for supporting Mobile Mardi Gras and the Conde Cavaliers.
