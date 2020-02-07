MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile police, the crowd count for the Conde Cavaliers Parade was 59,080. The parade was the first of the carnival season in downtown Mobile.
Officials say police responded to 19 complaints. A total of 117 parking tickets were issued and 20 vehicles were towed.
They say two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges and two adults were arrested on felony charges.
