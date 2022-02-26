MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Right on the corner of Claiborne Street and Church Street, one of the floats came to a sudden stop for at least 30 minutes, pausing the rest of the parade, but it didn't stop Mobile from still having a great time.
At the Mystics of Time parade, the trailer axel of a float broke, leaving the rest of the parade at a standstill for a while.
Police circled the scene, but the fun still went on.
People passed the time by dancing in the street, and off the top of the broken-down float, people still threw moon pies.
The float saw the last of Mardi Gras, but as it was towed off, the fun continued.
An estimated 127,500 people were on hand to view the parade, according to the Mobile Police Department. Offices responded to 57 complaints. There were three reports of lost children.
Officers cited one adult for jumping the barricades. There was one adult felony arrest and three adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, MPD said.
Officers issued 170 parking citations and 19 vehicles were towed.
Joe Cain day only hours away, and the first parades Sunday rolling at 2 p.m.
