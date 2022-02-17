MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Order of Polka Dots managed to beat out the weather Thursday night.

It may have not been their biggest crowd -- but it was a decent amount of parade-goers cheering them on as the Port City's oldest ladies Mardi Gras organization rolled for the first time in two years.

The threat of rain did not stop die hard revelers from lining the streets and say they're looking forward to another full week of parading up until Fat Tuesday.

"Lee: Rain or shine -- you guys were coming down here? -- Family: Oh yeah -- we are so excited and he couldn't wait to come and see Mardi Gras. Lee: What do you think? -- Boy: It's great! Lee: What have you caught so far? -- Boy: I've caught cups. I caught this bead. Lee: Pretty cool!"

"Lee: What's it like to have Mardi Gras back after not having it last year? -- Woman: It's so exciting -- just overwhelmingly exciting. We're so ready!"

"Lee: What do you guys think so far? -- Couple: We love it. I think it's small right now, but I think it's going to grow on Fat Tuesday especially."

"Polka Dots tonight. His cousin is a Polka Dot. And we are ready to party! Lee: We didn't get to party last year -- what do you think about it this year? -- Woman: Oh it's amazing because we were praying for it. We went to the Conde's Friday night, going tonight, tomorrow night we will be at the Inca's and it's amazing!!! Lee: You're just getting them all in! -- Woman: I'm having a blast and I'm a 65-year-old granny!!!"

Mobile Police estimated a crowd of 9,200 for the parade.