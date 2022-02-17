MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mardi Gras season is in full swing and with thousands of revelers filling the streets for parades in Downtown Mobile, litter can become a big issue.

While people pack the streets, the city wants you to pack the trash bins too. Although Mardi Gras season is one of the best celebrations around, it can also create a huge mess.

To help curb the littering, the city purchased 250 purple garbage carts to place all along the parade route. The city said there are also blue recycling bins around the parks for empty cans and bottles.

"What we really want to do is encourage folks to can it y'all, said Casi Callaway, the Chief Resilience Officer for the city of Mobile, "Use that purple trash can, it's gorgeous but it should be filled with trash and litter."

Callaway said it takes around three hours for the city to clean up after a parade and said people simply putting their trash in the bins during and after the parades can help, tremendously.

"So if you don't like those beads, put them in the trash cans. If you get a Moon Pie wrapper, eat the Moon Pie, put the wrapper in the trash can, its real simple but use these gorgeous trash cans that are all over the parade route," said Callaway.

After the first Mardi Gras Parade on Friday, the city collected 18 tons of trash and litter and another 22 tons on Saturday.

"There's a lot we're doing to collect and a lot we're picking up, a lot generated. So, what we've got to do though is help our city workers, help those Public Works Department people out, make sure our city is the gorgeous, beautiful city that it is, use the trash can."

The city said it is also asking businesses along the parade route to put out their trash cans and bins, hoping that the more there are, the harder it will be to litter.

The next parade is Thursday night, with the Order of the Polka Dots rolling through Downtown, Mobile. The city said it wants to remind everyone to party on, but pick it up.