Madi Gras fever is spreading across the gulf coast and the eastern shore will kick things off with Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (ALM) next Friday, February 14, 2020. The city’s Mardi Gras tree and businesses along Main Street are already decked out in purple, green and gold and folks are ready to let the good times roll.
Thousands will line the streets in old town Daphne as Apollo’s Mystic Ladies ring in carnival season for Baldwin County. Tradition will find the ladies at Manci’s Social Club before the parade where the they’ll will get the party started. Brian Mosley will be behind the bar waiting on them.
“I like to make the drinks and I like to see…hear the music and I just like to see the excitement on everybody’s faces,” Mosley said.
It’s a huge year for AML as they celebrate their 20th year. Their theme is The Roaring 20s.
Some businesses along Main Street in old town Daphne already have decorations up. Something Sweet Bake Shop has king cakes and Mardi Gras cupcakes and said they will be open through the parade next Friday. Manci’s Social Club is the center point of Daphne’s Mardi Gras and has it’s beads and other decorations up. This is a favorite time of year for many.
“Mardi Gras’s my personal favorite time of year. Much like Christmas, it gets everyone in a certain familiar spirit, where all of a sudden, people are finding joy in their day to day activity that they may not have otherwise so it’s a beautiful time,” said John Avent.
Beginning in Daphne next Friday, through Fat Tuesday 11 days later, there will be more than a dozen parades in eight different communities from Bay Minette to Orange Beach.
“It’s a good time,” Mosley said. “The community always comes out and everybody…you know, moon pies and beads.”
Mardi Gras on the coast all kicks off with the Conde Cavaliers Friday night, February 7, 2020 in downtown Mobile.
