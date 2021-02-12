Elberta Mardi Gras Parade set to roll Saturday despite pandemic

One of the only parades set to roll in person this weekend is right here in the town of Elberta.

The tight knit community has been making the best of their smaller size, hosting their usual Christmas, Veterans Day, and other parades despite the pandemic.

This year, Mardi Gras will be no different.

Organizers tell us they wanted to give folks a sense of normalcy, and are planning on having everything from throws to floats on Saturday.

One local leader says it comes down to a matter of mental health.

"We can have a sense of safe socialization with each other, and for me, I think that helps the heart. We're a small town, we're a community, but we call each other family, and we bond like a family, and family has been torn apart by this pandemic," said Vicky Norris, an Elberta Town Council Member and Event Planner.

Norris says they are taking some health and safety precautions, and are also offering a Facebook livestream for those who don't feel comfortable.

They've also expanded the parade route this year to prepare for possibly larger crowds.

50 organizations have already registered, and are following their own health and safety standards for the parade.

Revelers are asked to be respectful of others, by spreading out and wearing masks.

The parade is set to roll at 2 pm Saturday. They are asking everyone to arrive by 1. Make sure to spread out and bring a mask with you.