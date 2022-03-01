MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- On the streets of Downtown Mobile on Fat Tuesday, it was the thrill of the catch.

“A whole bunch of beads, MoonPies,” one woman said. “Oh stuffed animals.”

The city roaring to life for Fat Tuesday, after a COVID break last year.

“With all the stuff we’ve been through previously, the pandemic, everything, COVID people dying, it looks like everyone is having a wonderful time and I’m having a blast myself,” another woman said.

More than 100,000 revelers lining the barricades in Mobile bringing the energy of the Boom Boom.

“The experience so far has been very good, I’ve been overwhelmed with stuff that they’ve been throwing,” a woman said. “It’s a lot of people. I didn’t expect this many people to be out here.”

Beads and MoonPies were top prizes on Tuesday, but all of the other throws definitely did not disappoint.

“10 out of 10 I recommend,” another woman said.