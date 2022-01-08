MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The registers were constantly ringing at Toomey’s Mardi Gras on Government Boulevard on Saturday. Shoppers coming out to stock up on décor, throws, and Moon Pies.

“We had people waiting for us to open,” said Stephen Toomey. “We let out first customer in I think at 9:30 and normally we’re open at 10.”

Toomey owns the Mardi Gras superstore. He says excitement is building for the return of parades, but he is also seeing more people buying home décor.

“With the whole porch parade last year people are decorating and that’s carrying over to this Mardi Gras season, so we’re not only getting the decoration business, but also the float riders that are shopping early,” he said.

Last year’s parade cancellations have a lot of people playing catch up. Many are looking forward to getting back to celebrating this year.

“It’s been a longtime, especially last year we didn’t get to celebrate like they normally would and it’s such a big event for the community and for the town and for all of the people,” said Kirk Dye.

“We didn’t get to have it last year so that was a bummer and then she gets to really experience it this year, the parades and stuff so we’re excited,” said Nicole Smith.

“This year we’re going to be sitting on the sidelines instead of on a float,” said Vicki Groll.

Despite the rising number of COVID cases, shoppers at Toomey’s hope Mardi Gras 2022 is normal with parades, balls and a lot of celebrating.

“I think we’ve got to get out there, we’ve got to be as safe as we can, but we got to start participating and enjoying these events and it’s huge for businesses,” Dye said.

“I think this year is going to be bigger and better, hopefully,” Smith said. “Hopefully nobody is too scared to come out.”

For now, the Port City’s biggest party is still on and only a few weeks away.

The City of Mobile is set to light the Mardi Gras tree in Mardi Gras Park Saturday, January 15th from 5:30 to 6:30.