The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is collecting Mardi Gras throws for a local child fighting cancer.
Ava Smith, 11, has Spindle Cell Sarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
Thanks to the help of Mardi Gras krewes, she will be riding in the Joe Cain Parade on Sunday afternoon in downtown Mobile.
Firefighters want to make sure she had a Mardi Gras experience to remember. Fire Station 26 is collecting items for Ava to throw during the parade.
If you want to donate, just drop the throws off at the station at 8080 Airport Boulevard, that's just west of Schillinger Road. They are accepting the throws through Saturday, February 22.
