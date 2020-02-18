MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Heavy fog rolled in Tuesday night and even with a little rain. Still, the Mardi Gras Party rolled on in downtown Mobile.
According to Mobile Police 8,448 people lined the streets to watch the Order of LaShe's. Rain or shine there was never an doubt -- the ladies were going to roll.
"It's not ideal Mardi Gras weather, but not enough to keep the die hards away. You can still enjoy it," said one woman.
"I'm from Toronto and have never been to Mardi Gras. I'm so excited," said one lady.
Umbrellas doing double duty for some parade-goers.
"We are using it a little backwards right now -- we turned it upside down to catch them moon pies -- whooo yeah," said one guy.
"We've caught a whole bag of stuff. The umbrella is helping us out," said one little girl.
A little rain and a lot of fog -- gave these Mardi Gras revelers the advantage.
"Less people -- more moon pies -- and more ornaments," said one lady.
