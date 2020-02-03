With Mobile's first Mardi Gras parade of the season rolling on Friday, we want to take you back to show you the art of float building.
It's all about the people who build the floats for Mobile Mardi Gras. James Gordon talks to the artists George Criminale Sr., Webb Odem, Herb Jahncke and Craig Stephens and looks at how their techniques differ.
