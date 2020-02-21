MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Ready, set, GO!!! Here comes four more full days of Mardi Gras fun. From here on out it's full throttle as we approach Fat Tuesday.
Friday night belonged to the Crewe of Columbus and Krewe de Seondline as they paraded through downtown Mobile.
"You gotta bring the lights and you gotta scream," said one parade-goer.
Amid all of the fun -- there was a serious reminder after Wednesday night's deadly accident in New Orleans. A woman hit and killed by a float. It's giving some people a new-found respect for Mobile's parade barricades.
"They need barricades they really do. I think it's a good safety feature we have in Mobile," said one parade-goer.
"I did not like them at first -- but they are good. Safety first," said another parade-goer.
As the party rolls on, the Port City is ready for a full weekend of non-stop fun -- and everything that comes along with it.
"Heading into Fat Tuesday we are looking for Moon Pies and beads. But definitely Moon Pies," said two parade-goers.
"Love getting the beads... Baby!!! Love getting the beads," said one parade-goer.
"Family, food, and friends. That's what it's all about," said one parade-goer.
