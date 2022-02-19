MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The good times continued to roll downtown with the second weekend of Mardi Gras in the Port City, and it did not disappoint.

Back-to-back parades with Maids of Mirth, Order of Butterfly Maidens, and Krewe of Marry Mates hit the streets Saturday night.

Marching bands strutted along, and parade goers caught what they could.

Some shared their favorite part of the night.

"My favorite part is looking at all the floats and toys,” said Cedric Burroughs. “You get to catch stuff like moon pies, toys, beads, like everything."

The Mobile Police Department estimated 36,400 people attended the Maids of Mirth, Order of Butterfly Maidens and Krewe of Marry Mates parades.

Officers responded to 18 complaints, arrested two adults on misdemeanors charges, issued 49 parking citations and towed 14 vehicles.

More parades roll on Sunday night, starting at 6:30.