MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Many people want to know, what impact will COVID-19 have on Mardi Gras?
Some organizations, like the Polka Dots and Stripers, canceled the festivities, while others have said, the good times will roll, just very differently.
Marcus D. Catchings with the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association, or MAMGA, said his organization isn't ready to make the call, hoping they can keep COVID-19 guidelines in place and still celebrate.
Catchings said, "We're going to follow the city and county guidelines and also the state as far as what we can do and have a safe Mardi Gras and I think that we can do it. We're Mobile. We've made many things happen. Just have to get our mind wrapped around a little something different this year."
The Mobile Carnival Association in agreeance. They sent FOX10 News this statement:
“For the upcoming 2021 Carnival season, most Mardi Gras organizations are forging ahead with their plans – building floats, making costumes and finishing plans for Ball tableaus and stage décor. We are aware of a few societies who have cancelled their Balls for a variety of reasons including a desire for an longer period to entertain royalty, and not wanting to limit guest invitations. Most venues have been pro-active in communicating with societies the protocols should the city still be in a Safer-At-Home mandate when Mardi Gras rolls around. Mystic societies are using these guidelines to adjust Ball plans. It is still too soon to determine how carnival will unfold this year, and the look and feel of Mardi Gras celebrations will probably be different from previous years. One thing that is for sure – Mobilians always find a way to celebrate Mardi Gras”.
A couple of Mobilians said they are conflicted on whether or not the party should go on.
One woman said, "I would totally be disappointment but I would also totally understand because I don't think there's a socially safe way to contain Mardi Gras."
"People will be super close together. It's kind of hard to distance when you're that close together, so I think it will be kind of risky," said another person.
A spokesperson for the City of Mobile said, Mayor Sandy Stimpson is working out Mardi Gras plans with the various organizations, but at this point, they don't have a definitive statement to release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.