MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Two years later and Joe Cain Day is back and better than ever.
Cain is the founder of Mobile’s modern-day Mardi Gras, and with Sunday being the biggest parade of the season so far, thousands walked away with big smiles and big bags stuffed full of goodies.
The party was off to a big start, people tossing beads and catching all they can, or using nets.
“I’m enjoying the heck out of it,” said Raymond Dye.
Leftover beads hung on tree limbs through the streets of downtown. Most agreed nothing compares to a Mobile Mardi Gras.
“There’s so much to do,” said Jacklyn Smith. “A lot of the history you get to learn about. We were really excited about Joe Cain Day, so I’m really thrilled. You meet a lot of really great people too from all over.”
The aftermath had the streets filled with leftover throws, which is most people’s favorite part.
“Throws, I love it,” said Dye.
First-time attendees promised to be back in the Port City for Mardi Gras next year.
“We’re going to come down next year,” said Smith. “We’re going to stay longer.”
