MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Joe Cain Mardi Gras parade has been canceled for 2021, according to the Joe Cain Parading Society.
It's the latest of many Mardi Gras parades and events canceled in the area for the 2021 Carnival season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
