Before Mardi Gras comes Lundi Gras.
And King Felix officially took his seat on the throne Monday morning.
Mardi Gras is about tradition, and nowhere is that tradition reflected more clearly than in the coronation of King Felix.
But, this year, there was a slight change.
King Felix arrived by boat shortly after 11, just as he had every Lundi Gras.
But, this year, with concern over bad weather, he docked underneath the Mobile Convention Center rather than at Cooper Riverside Park.
However, that didn't stop the usual traditions like the mayor giving King Felix the key to the city.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "From this moment forward, on Fat Tuesday, we are your loyal and faithful subjects. Long live Felix, long live the king, long live Felix."
King Felix, Sumner Greer Adams, Jr. said, "Hoping everyone has a fantastic time. Do our best to honor the city and show some respect. Hope everyone has fun."
Then it was time for King Felix to mount the float in his own parade.
He was joined by his royal court and the Floral Parade.
And plenty of people came from near and far to enjoy the festivities.
We met one woman from Texas who said, "It was my first time coming. I'm from Dallas, Texas, and had a lot of fun."
Mary Quill from Mobile said, "It's such a treasure every year. I'm from Mobile, so, it doesn't get old. It's awesome."
And they were ready to catch some goodies.
Kevin Jordan of Mobile said, "I just got bags of stuff, ready for the parade."
