DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It's almost time to let the good times roll! The first parade of the 2022 Mardi Gras season is Saturday on Dauphin Island.

Krewe De La Dauphine got up bright and early to make sure all their floats are ready to roll. The krewe said they are eager to start off the Mardi Gras season with a boom!

"We are very excited, it's not only coming out of Covid, but it is our 30th year," said Melissa, Krewe De La Dauphine's Parliamentarian.

The krewe has a lot to celebrate for this year, Melissa said they are fully prepared to make it the best Mardi Gras yet and the floats are filled with extra trinkets and throws.

"We did you know have a year of no parading, so we're just all ready to get out and we will be throwing lots of trinkets tomorrow," said Melissa.

This year's theme is 'KDLD Visits the Circus', so the krewe said get ready to see lots of circus-themed floats, and of course, you can't forget about this year's King and Queen -- Queen Viki and King Papa.

"Queen Viki has been for many years and she is very excited and King Papa, we love him, the whole organization does, so they're very excited to get on this float behind us and really ride and enjoy their year, it's much overdue," said Melissa.

Temperatures are expected to dip low on Saturday, but the organization said they don't mind a bit of cold.

"It is going to be very chilly tomorrow, it makes a better ride for us. We love to have that adrenaline going and seeing all the people that come out and support us even in cold weather," said Melissa.

The parade is tomorrow at 1 p.m.

If you can't make it, no worries, you can catch the next parade. Dauphin Island People’s Parade will roll next Saturday, February 5th.