MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You are invited to kick off the Mardi Gras season a little early -- for a good cause.
The Krewe of Kindess is hosting its second annual family-friendly Mardi Gras Ball. The non-profit organization works to help those in our community with special needs, with a focus on inclusion. And, you can help, by getting dressed up and dancing the night away.
For more information on the Krewe of Kindness, click here.
