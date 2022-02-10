MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The countdown is on for the first Mobile Mardi Gras parade in nearly two years.

The Conde Cavaliers will roll on Friday night at 6:30. And in 2022, this is expected to be one of the largest crowds we’ve ever seen.

“We will have a command post in the heart of downtown Mobile. So as the festivities are taking place, we’ll have personnel that can deploy additional personnel to those areas as quickly as possible,” Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said.

Director Battiste told FOX10 the city is emphasizing the simple rules like paying attention to where you can and cannot park and rules on scooters and golf carts. That way officers can focus on watching crowds.

People in town for the festivities are happy to hear that. One man we spoke to said that even with the large party atmosphere, safety is number one.

“It’s the most important because we have families and kids out here. So, as long as the kids are safe and everybody else is being safe, everybody else will have a good time,” Jesse Stoudmire said.

And over the next few weeks officers hope that’s the case. Another person we spoke to said he’s just excited to celebrate again.

“I trust Mobile PD, and I think it’s going to be the biggest Mardi Gras we had. Come out and be prepared. Be ready to go and wear your mask if you want to. Enjoy your time here in the city of Mobile,” Tres Wiggins said.

And Battiste said it’s important always be aware of your surroundings. So if you see something, say something.