MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Synonymous with the Port City's Mardi Gras celebration -- carnival food trucks. A business that's also been hit hard by the pandemic.

Normally "D's Concessions" would have a prime spot along the parade route on Government Street cooking and serving up all your favorites like funnel cakes, chicken on a stick, burgers, and corn dogs.

This year, they decided last minute to set up in the heart of downtown on Dauphin Street across from The Brickyard.

While they usually work more than 60 festivals and events throughout the year -- this year they've maybe worked four.

"You know we travel and we go here and there and COVID has just kind of shut all of that down. We are actually glad to have the opportunity to come here and still be here with everyone that's going to come out and we are hoping we have a good turnout with everybody," said Breonna Butler, D's Concessions.

And they also have company: Smac's Shack BBQ. They tell us they'll be out there thru Fat Tuesday.