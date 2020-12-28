MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- MAMGA announced Monday its members voted to cancel the Mammoth Parade and Grand Marshal's Ball for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.
It's the latest organization to call off festivities because of COVID-19.
In a news release, MAMGA leadership wrote, "While this is not a decision anyone wanted to make, it was made best for the safety of you, our members, and the thousands of revelers who join us on the final Mardi Gras weekend and Fat Tuesday annually."
The group said it hopes to resume other annual events later in 2021.
