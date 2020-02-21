MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ask anyone who is a regular during the Mardi Gras parading season what’s their favorite thing to catch and the answers will probably range from moon pies to stuffed animals, noodles and of course, beads.
Over the past couple of years, another item has been added to that list – Conecuh sausage.
David Webb, an ambassador for the company, says this will be his fourth year tossing the southern favorite.
“I’ve been a huge fan of the product for years. I’d always talk about it on my social media pages, my YouTube page and online,” he said. “I have recipes, grilling instructions; you name it.”
With his supply growing each year, Webb said this year is by far the biggest. This year Webb has 300 pounds of sausage to toss into the crowd.
David will be riding in the main noon parade on Fat Tuesday. He will be on float 11.
According to Webb, the company caught on to his love for Alabama made sausage about seven years ago and the relationship blossomed from there.
“They were like, ‘David we appreciate you. We appreciate everything you’re doing representing the brand and the product,” Webb said. “We’re going to give you this and they basically labeled me an ambassador.”
Conecuh sausage is also the “Officials Smoked Sausage,” of Alabama Crimson Tide athletics.
