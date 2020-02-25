Mardi Gras season for 2020 is wrapping up, but the weather turned out great for people to watch parades and set up tents and chairs along parks on the parade route, like Bienville Square.
It was a great way to eat a little..or a lot...watch a parade, and come back and eat again.
We met one man and his family from Satsuma who said, "We come down here to have a good time and cook some food."
He also brought Honey with them
Who's Honey?
He said, "Honey is a big baby. She's a pit bull and American Bull Dog mix and she's the sweetest dog in the world."
We also ran into a large group of people from north Mobile County.
A lady we talked to said, "There's about 20 or 30 of us. We're from Citronelle, Alabama. We come out every year Fat Tuesday at this time, bring out the kids and all, do a little bit of everything."
Many people bring hamburgers or Conecuh Sausage to eat at the parades.
But we met one group that brought mudbugs: a lot of them.
When asked how many they brought, a man told us, "About 35,000 boiled."
When asked if this was a tradition, he said, "Yeah, we've been doing it for a long time and bring crawfish, every year: every year for probably close to 15 years now."
It seems as though no one leaves hungry from Bienville Square on Fat Tuesday.
