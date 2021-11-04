MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The company behind the Saenger Theatre, Mobile Civic Center and Convention Center are going on a hiring blitz to be prepared for not just Mardi Gras, but all of the events planned over the next several months.

More than 18 months since COVID-19 forced event venues to grind to a halt, they are finally bouncing back.

“We’re seeing really the uptick started October 1,” said Kendall Wall, General Manager ASM Global Mobile.

The Saenger Theatre, Mobile Civic Center and Convention Center are hosting more events and now that means they need more staff.

“It’s everything that we do, all the different divisions,” Wall said. “You know we just need part time help to come in and help us with these events.”

Some of the big events slated to happen at the Civic Center and Convention Center are Mardi Gras events and balls.

ASM Global Mobile is looking to hire at least 50 people for all three of their venues. They have a few full-time positions, but most are part time.

They are holding a job fair on Monday from 10am till 2pm at the Convention Center.

“It’s just the shortage we’ve gone through, our industry itself, whether it’s ours or whether it’s hospitality, restaurants, hotels, we’re all in that same situation of needing more personnel,” Wall said.

Wall hopes they are able to fill their vacancies. He says they have raised the hourly pay for their part-time staff. He hopes that is enough to entice people to join their team and work events like Mardi Gras balls.

“We’ve only got 6 or 7 hours to get ready for the next ball that comes in so it’s a very short window there,” he said. “That’s one of the major concerns as well as food and beverage having the waiters and servers.”

The GM says they already have the same number of Mardi Gras bookings as 2019 for the Civic Center and Convention Center.

