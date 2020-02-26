Mardi Gras cleanup continues in Gulf Shores

Mardi Gras is officially over on the Gulf Coast, with crews still cleaning up from Tuesday’s fun.
Cleanup in Gulf Shores began immediately following Fat Tuesday’s parade and has continued into Wednesday morning.
Street sweepers were out first thing to do a final sweep of the parade route, with most unwanted throws, trash, and moon pie wrappers finding their way into trash cans.
This year marked the first year the city installed barricades along the parade route, which worked well for its original intent of safety, while also having some other welcomed benefits.
“For safety, but also the throws off the float were able to get to the actual people, so they didn’t hit the ground and break, they were able to catch them, so what we noticed was there was less trash after the Mardi Gras parade than ever before,” said Noel Hand, City of Gulf Shores Public Works Director.
Hand says while the barricades did cut down on trash, the hardest part of cleanup was breaking 1,500 of them down as soon as the parade was over.
They also have their work cut out for them as crews also have begun setting up for the beginning of spring break season, which kicks off in just a few days.
