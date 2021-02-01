Orange Beach, Ala. (City of Orange Beach) The City of Orange Beach and The Wharf have teamed up to provide a safe, family friendly alternative to celebrate Mardi Gras on Saturday, February 13th on Main Street.
The Boom Boom 2021 Mardi Gras Fireworks event will begin at 5 p.m. with DJ Silky playing fun music under the palms. The SPECTRA Laser Light Experience shows will play at 6 p.m. and immediately following the fireworks display at 7 p.m.
While parades have been canceled, this socially distant event will still allow some good times to roll in a safe manner. Guests can watch the fireworks display from a variety of locations. Check out The Wharf’s map below to find the perfect, open-air viewing spot for your family whether it be spread out on Main Street or from your cars, trucks and boats.
What: Boom Boom 2021 Mardi Gras Fireworks - A Socially Distant Event
Where: The Wharf; see map for various viewing locations
When: Saturday, February 13th | 5-7 p.m.
- DJ Silky: 5-7 p.m.
- SPECTRA Laser Light Experience: 6 p.m. + immediately following the fireworks
- Fireworks: 7 p.m.
Cost: Admission is FREE
Note from The Wharf: Your safety is of utmost importance to everyone at The Wharf. Because of that, The Wharf is encouraging all guests to adhere to social distancing and facial covering guidelines. There are various socially distant viewing locations on property. We ask that you come out, have fun and keep back six feet. Air high fives are encouraged when you see your friends at the event. For your convenience, hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the property. We want all visitors to feel safe when they visit The Wharf!
