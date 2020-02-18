MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- This Mardi Gras is shaping up to be the year of the towed car in Downtown Mobile.
So far, 157 people have had to pay up for not following the gold and purple signs that are meant to serve as a warning to not park in unapproved spots.
Mobile Police clear the streets of illegally parked cars so the parades can roll.
"On this little street here, I know they towed about 6 of them the first night," said Brenda Yelding.
MPD had a goal to tow less then 200 cars this year, but they are expecting to tow more then that before Fat Tuesday.
"I feel sorry for them because if it’s a working stiff I really feel sorry for them having to pay that additional money," said Reba Pfeiffer.
"We come and park the car at about 8 o’clock in the morning and go home and see our car is parked right there by the peanut shop," Yelding said. "So you got to think, come park early."
MPD starts the towing process about two hours before the first parade is set to roll for the day. Last year they towed 227 cars during the Mardi Gras season.
"We had to ride around quite a bit to find areas where there was no designated no parking areas," Pfeiffer said.
All of the towed cars are taken to the Mardi Gras impound lot at Madison and Royal to be picked up by their owner. The cost: $125.
