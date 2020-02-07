Mardi Gras is here, and Southern Sweet Delights Bakery is kicking the season off in a big way! Chelsey stopped by their baker to see what they were baking up. Southern Sweet Delights offers an array of different sweet treats like cookies, brownies, cake balls and chess squares daily. If you pre-order, they can make your next birthday cake or wedding cake. Chelsey had her fun decorating her own cookies to celebrate the fun season!
Southern Sweet Delights can make your next batch of cakes, cookies and cupcakes! Visit them at 311 B Shelton Beach, Rd, Saraland, AL 36571 or call them at (251) 333-0997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.