Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is ready to move forward with plans for a re-vitalized Civic Center development.
He says he'll be meeting with the winning developer of the property very soon to get the ball rolling.
Stimpson talked about the future of the property at the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday morning.
He confirmed that The Cordish Companies out of Baltimore is the winning candidate to develop the site after it's only other competitor, Stirling Properties, withdrew its name from consideration last week.
But Stimpson says Cordish has local companies participating in the process, too, like JMG Realty, White-Spunner Realty, and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood architecture firm.
Stimpson says he also met with representatives of Mardi Gras organizations last week.
He said, "I met with 18 of the organizations last Wednesday. We received from them their list of things that they would like to see with the replacement of the Civic Center to make sure that we cover the things that they would like to have for Mardi Gras."
The mayor says Stirling dropping out means that shortens the timeline of moving forward with the redevelopment process.
He says it could move up things by a month and a half or possibly two months.
