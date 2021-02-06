MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- In Mobile die hard revelers are doing everything they can to keep Carnival kicking!

“We love Mardi Gras and we just couldn’t let it go by without celebrating in some way,” said Kelly Woody.

They’re taking Mardi matters into their own hands!

We’re the birthplace of it, so we’re continuing that whole feel,” said Lyndsey Mahony.

Kelly Woody and Lyndsey Mahoney got together with their girlfriends, renting scooters and rolling through the city on their own parade route Saturday afternoon, which should have been one of the busiest days of the season.

Six mystic societies that were scheduled to roll, blocked by COVID-19.

Across the city people are missing the Carnival energy, the adrenaline rush catching beads and whatever else that gets thrown your way and pure joy when your car hasn’t been towed at the end of the night.

For many Mardi Gras isn’t just a day, parade or even a season, it’s culture.

“Normally around this time the streets would be packed. You know what I’m saying? It's the fun time of the year in Mobile, Alabama,” said Danny Johnson.

While parades across the Port City are cancelled, at this point there haven’t been any plans for major crack downs like New Orleans where bars are set to shut down next Friday with barricades going up for the final days of Carnival.

Among revelers, it’s a move with mixed reviews.

Some say it’s the best move, especially considering how massive mardi gras celebrations are in New Orleans.

“Yeah, I do believe it is so more people don’t get sick.”

“Absolutely I do for New Orleans, they don’t need the extra germs right now.”

Others say it’s their loss.

“Ehhh New Orleans is scared they don’t wanna have fun like we do.”

In Mobile streets will shut down on Fat Tuesday, but for the complete opposite reason, opening up to revelers and giving them a chance to celebrate safely following COVID guidelines.

“You gotta acclimate with the times and roll with the times and i think it’s really important to find a new way on how to celebrate that,” said Marlene Rodriguez.

The city plans to have floats from several parading organizations set up around Mardi Gras park on Fat Tuesday.