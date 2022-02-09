MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The first Mardi Gras parade of the year is set to roll through the streets of Mobile on Friday and we are learning there is about to be some changes when it comes to parking downtown.

To try and alleviate the parking challenges of Mardi Gras, the city is opening more than 500 extra spots.

“If there’s one problem with Mardi Gras, it’s absolutely the parking,” said Jennifer Hughes.

Mobile is looking to change that.

New this year, the city will open the parking garage at the cruise terminal, the GulfQuest parking lot and the Mobile Civic Center overflow parking lot on parade days.

“I’ve parked we’ll say miles away from where the parades are because it was the closest parking spot I could find,” Hughes said. “So, I am open to anywhere that they can find to make it just a little bit easier.”

“It’s just a mess to try and get down here to see the parades which we all love and enjoy so I think that’s a great idea for Mobile,” said Maggie Bates.

The city says the new Mardi Gras parking options will cost anywhere from $10 to $25 per spot depending how long you leave your vehicle there. The lots will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and any vehicles left overnight will be locked inside and can be retrieved the next day.

“I think when it comes to the safety of my car, the safety of me walking some of the distances I have, I would definitely be willing to pay at least a little bit,” Hughes said.

Part of the hope is it can help cut down on the number of vehicles MPD tows.

The City of Mobile has set up a website with information on the new parking additions.

A city spokesman says the parking prices are as follows: