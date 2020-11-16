MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – As of now, COVID-19 has not forced the complete cancelation of Mardi Gras in the City of Mobile despite several organizations calling off balls and parades.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the city will not force the festivities to be cancelled, but he wrote in a letter to the Mardi Gras organizations that the Mobile County Health Department has the ability.
On Monday, the MCHD said during their weekly press conference that it is simply too early to think about canceling Mardi Gras or guaranteeing it will happen. They said many factors could change between now and early next year, but they will be watching some key benchmarks before making recommendations closer to carnival.
“We’ll consider the availability of hospital beds, we’ll consider the percent positive of testing and the availability of testing,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD. “We’ll take all of those things into consideration. If the Governor continues extending the Safer-at-Home order then we will support that. It’s really just too early.”
The health department gave no timeline on a Mardi Gras decision, but likely it could be weeks before anything is finalized.
