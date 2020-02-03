MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Just four more days until the Port City cranks up the party -- kicking off Mardi Gras 2020.
Sticking with tradition -- the Conde Cavaliers set to roll this Friday at 6:30 p.m. (Mobile, Route A). The day before -- Thursday, February 6th -- the City of Mobile will light up the Mardi Gras Tree in Mardi Gras Park at 5:30 p.m. It's the first year they've transformed the tree from Christmas to purple and gold with at custom Mobile Mardi Gras topper.
From the festive decor to the thousands of barricades lining the streets of downtown Mobile - the Port City has been preparing for weeks for the big party. Locals can hardly wait for the fun to return.
"I like everybody coming together and having fun! And just the happiness that it brings," said one woman.
"I like how they throw the huge teddy bears and stuff and everyone is always kind of like fighting over them... It's kind of funny," said one woman.
"I love all of the designs they come up with every year. They change it up every year... Most of the societies and everything. Plus, I just love catching Moon Pies," said one man.
Here at FOX 10 -- we're also changing things up this year. Our George Criminale and Mardi Gras float expert -- giving our chariot an upgrade.
"It's interesting... It's funny. I work on umpteen other parades and I come to my real job and I'm working on a float to where this time of year -- I'm like day and night working on floats," said Criminale. "But it's fun. I enjoy it. It's been in my blood for 45 years. So yeah -- it's fun!"
And when it comes to the trinkets flying off the floats -- Toomey's has you covered.
"We have over 200 different specialty beads," said owner Stephen Toomey.
From custom designs to crowd pleasers that light up -- we got a walking tour of the hottest throws this year.
"These little bunny ears are blowing out of here. These star-type frisbees. These have been popular. I love this -- I call her our little Azalea Trail Maid. She lights up too," said Toomey.
From the front to the back warehouse -- making a selection can sometimes be overwhelming.
"I'll see people start right at the first row and just 20 minutes later -- they finally meander back over here. Then sometimes they will double back just to find the right bead just for them," said Toomey.
Be sure and look for the FOX 10 float in the parades and also download our free FOX 10 Float Tracker app to give you updates on where the parade is.
