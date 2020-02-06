MOBILE, Ala. --It's Mardi Gras Eve here in Mobile! The Port City officially ready to let the good times roll. The city lighting up the first ever Mardi Gras tree in downtown.
Not that it ever really leaves, but Mardi Gras has officially returned to the Port City. The Blow House Band -- ushering in carnival season to downtown's Mardi Gras Park.
"Alright! Happy Mardi Gras! We know who the die hard Mardi Gras people are because you are here tonight," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
Mayor Stimpson getting some help from Royal Hodges to light up Mobile's first ever Mardi Gras tree.
Many believe the tree with custom topper -- is a no-brainer for the birthplace of Mardi Gras.
"I think it's good. It's big! It's tall and all of the lights on it -- it's pretty," said Heaven Hodges.
"I think it is absolutely beautiful and exciting and we should have done it a long time ago," said Janet Anderson.
It comes on the eve of the Conde Cavaliers set to get things started Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
With thousands of people making their way downtown -- Mobile Police reminding everyone to keep safety first:
No climbing over barricades, no glass bottles, no golf carts, skate boards, or pets. Also be prepared to be towed if you find yourself in a no parking zone. But most importantly if you see anything suspicious -- say something.
"What I'm talking about are people that are maybe traveling in groups that are not attending the parade -- that are walking behind the crowd. Those are what we look for during this time of year to make sure we get our eyes on these people that are not down there to enjoy the parade -- but are probably predatory criminals," explained James Barber, Mobile Public Safety Director.
With the tree lit, revelers are ready for three weeks of non-stop partying and everything that comes along with it.
"I like the beads, the moon pies, the bands. The food is better this time of year. They make Mardi Gras menus at all of the restaurants. Mardi Gras is great. It's the heart of Mobile," said Chassity Ebbole, Mobile native.
