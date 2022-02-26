MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- More than 30 horses and their riders were mounted up and ready to learn.

The Mobile Mardi Gras Mounted School giving these officers and their horses hands on training before they ever get on the parade route. Once high in the saddle they can be the eyes and ears of the street level officers.

"We can see a lot more than what a ground officer can see," said Donald Leland, trainer.

Leland is one of school's trainers. The class taking place Saturday outside the Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The training is exposing the horses and their riders to just about every situation they could possibly encounter.

"Anything the horses are going to see when they are downtown. We have to stand there with the crowd watching the parade go by... So it requires these horses to be solid and be ready for anything that should come their way," explained Leland.

The training includes a helicopter scenario. Most of the horses unphased -- but some got spooked. Explosives were also in the mix. The trainers telling us it's all about control.

"A horse is an animal. He's going to react. Once he reacts -- you have to be a good enough rider to be able to control that reaction -- without losing him," said trainer.

The class includes officers from other agencies -- including Savannah Georgia's mounted unit -- bringing all five of their horses. Corporal Ann Sosbe says the training - even the helicopter flyover -- is a great opportunity.

"Focus on everything but the helicopter. Don't look at it, don't put your head that way, focus on everything else. Breathe, breathe, breathe. That's what the horse feels... When you get tense -- they're like why are you getting upset," said Cpl. Sosbe.

Sosbe and her crew have already helped with parade patrols downtown and look forward to assisting with other parades heading into Fat Tuesday.

"Coming from Savannah, Georgia where we have a very large St. Patrick's Day parade -- it's nice to see other colors besides green," said Sosbe. "And like I said -- our St. Patrick's Day is next month and this was perfect timing -- we've got a couple of new riders and a couple of new horses -- and it's really good to get them this kind of training and roll right in to our St. Patrick's Day."

The group from Savannah has invited the Mobile officers to come next year to help with their St. Patrick's Day horseback patrolling.