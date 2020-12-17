MOBILE, Ala. --In a statement, the Mobile Mystic Mardi Gras organization announces that they will be cancelling their Mardi Gras parade and ball for 2021.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Mobile Mystics Mardi Gras organization regrets to announce that the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade and Ball (Feb. 6th 2021) have been cancelled, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The safety of our community, attendees and crew members must always come first. We will begin planning for the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade and Ball to ensure bigger and better events and look forward to celebrating Mobile Mardi Gras together next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.