MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mardi Gras continued in downtown Mobile Saturday. Folks got there early to see the Mobile Mystics ride.

It was a chance to get a head start on seeing all the floats, catching the throws, and just letting the good times roll.

The weather was not a factor today. Everyone we spoke to glad the "Boom Boom" is back and better than ever!

"Oh it's great. It's so great to have it back. We missed it last year so much. And here you know we live for Mardi Gras. I live for Mardi Gras! It's great! By the way -- the parade's coming," said Marty Henken, Church Street East resident.

Lee: "So what are you enjoying about Mardi Gras? -- Girl: I like that they are throwing things and just having fun. Lee: Are they throwing some good stuff today? -- Girl: Yes sir!"

Sunday, February 20th is Neptune's Daughters turn to ride. Be sure and look for the FOX 10 Float -- we'll have a crew out there throwing all your favorites -- cups, beads, frisbees, and of course moon pies.