DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We are right smack dab in the middle of the busiest time of year for businesses, especially restaurants in Downtown Mobile.

There is the Senior Bowl and then Mardi Gras right behind it and that means booming business.

Several restaurant owners told FOX10 News on Tuesday they are expecting this to be their best month since COVID hit.

“We’re gearing back up for it,” said Mark White, Co-Owner of Moe’s Original BBQ in Downtown Mobile. “The workforce seems to be coming back a little bit. We recently hired quite a few people.”

Restaurant owners like White have been looking forward to the Senior Bowl and Mardi Gras.

“We’re kind of out of practice a little bit just cause we haven’t had Mardi Gras in two years, but we’ll be geared and ready for it for sure,” he said.

Down Dauphin Street, other restaurants are just as excited. At Heroes Sports Bar and Grille they say they are ready for what February has in store.

“It’s definitely the kind of volume that is kind of a once a year opportunity,” said Owner David Rasp. “You make the most of it, you gear up for it in terms of personnel, inventory and preparations.”

Back at Moe’s, after two years of ups and downs from the pandemic, 2022 might just be the year.

“We’re heading to the top of the mountain and that final weekend of Mardi Gras we’ll be there,” White said. “So, we’re excited to get the people back out. I think the people are thirsty for a good time.”

Normally, the biggest time of year for restaurants downtown is Mardi Gras.

In 2020 before the pandemic, Mobile Police said parades brought more than a million people downtown.