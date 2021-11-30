MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- It was a sight that grabbed lots of eyes this weekend in Downtown Mobile, as a Mardi Gras float rolled through the streets. Instead of beads and throws, this float was on a mission.

“Got the tallest float out of all the organizations and went down the parade route to make sure we get that clearance for them riders above that float,” said Peter Toler, the City of Mobile Urban Forester.

The City of Mobile trimming trees on several downtown streets with crews perched on top of the float. This effort all in anticipation for carnivals triumphant return next year.

“We do have bucket trucks and other things we can use and they can give us a height to go up too, but when you take the tallest float, run the route, that is a true gage to see will that float get through,” Toler said.

The tree trimming is just one of the ways the Port City is preparing for parades. Another way is at Toomey’s Mardi Gras. People are already starting to stock up on beads, footballs and MoonPies. The store is already seeing record presale ahead of Mardi Gras.

“I think the people are so ready for it,” said Owner Stephen Toomey. “It’s part of our culture. We live and breathe Mardi Gras in this region. Hunting, fishing and Mardi Gras my dad used to always say. Three things you can’t take away from Mobilians.”

Back on the parade route, Toler, Mobile’s Urban Forester says the float brought instant smiles.

“The response is amazing, people see a Mardi Gras float going down the street unannounced, come running out, hoping it’s a parade, but realizing we’re getting ready for carnival season,” he said.

The city will be continuing the process on the rest of the city’s parade routes over the next few weeks.