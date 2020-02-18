Celebrate the carnival season at The Wharf! MoonPies on Main is back and better than ever. On Monday, February 24, 2020, get the kiddos ready for the Kid + Pet Parade! Anyone can participate and throws will be provided. Be sure to dress in your best festival attire and take part in this fun event. The parade begins at 4:00 p.m. at Palm Plaza.
The Float Parade will roll at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020. A DJ will be onsite playing fun music and games between the parades. Shops, restaurants and bars will be open! Stick around for the SPECTRA Sound and Light Spectacular show at 6:45!
Don’t miss the big Boat Parade at the Wharf Marina on Fat Tuesday! The Wharf is the perfect place to celebrate Mardi Gras in a family-friendly way.
All friends are free to attend and be sure to check out alwharf.com
