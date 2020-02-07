DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Before all the floats and the throws, Mobile Police clears the streets of illegally parked cars.
Gold and purple signs are up on the streets of Downtown Mobile, a visual warning reminding revelers that parking in the wrong spot could be costly.
“I don’t want to deal with that, I have Geico free towing,” said Victoria Tancrevi, who parks far away to avoid being towed. “I don’t want to get towed by the city.”
All the cars are taken to the Mardi Gras impound lot at Madison and Royal to be picked up by their owner. The cost, $125.
MPD starts the towing process about two hours before the first parade is set to roll for the day. During Mardi Gras 2019, they towed 227 cars during the season, this year they are hoping for less.
“I’ve been in his shoes and it is not cheap either, but you got to read the signs,” said Jack Eberlein, who had his car towed before.
Some people have had to pay up before, now they are parking in spots that will not have unintended consequences.
“I just parked it where I thought I could get back in time, I did not and it was gone,” Eberlein said.
Police said the cars towed affect the parade route.
