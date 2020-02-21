MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The USS McFaul (DDG 74) had been delayed. The new arrival time is today, noon to 12:15 p.m., and the welcoming ceremony will follow about 30 minutes after arrival at berth, according to the Alabama State Port Authority.
The McFaul is visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras.
USS McFaul Welcome Ceremony and Public Tours Info
-- Welcome Ceremony: 12:30 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020. Alabama State Port Authority, Pier 2. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. (CST). Pier 2 is located on Water Street in downtown Mobile.
-- Public Tours: February 22-25, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. at Pier 2 Terminal.
-- The gate entrance is located on the north side of the Mobile Convention Center on Water Street, Downtown Mobile, Ala.
-- The public is welcome, but all visitors are required to wear closed toe/heel shoes and carry valid identification. All guests will undergo security screening prior to entry to the facility.
