MobTown Events presents the 2nd Annual Mobile King Cake-Off to be held on Saturday, February 8, from 11:30 am - 4:30 pm at Government Plaza.
As the home of Mardi Gras, we believed that the favorite carnival cake should have its own party! This family-friendly event was created to enhance your Mardi Gras experience whether you are a local or visiting our awesome city. The Mobile King Cake-Off will feature the tasting of king cakes and king cake inspired treats by our area’s best! Professional and independent bakers can sign up for this year’s competition and bragging rights. The independents, aka Indie Baker category, will be presented and judged by Lemon Baby. www.lemonbaby.co/
Enjoy the party with live music from the Mobile Second Line Society brass band, a cash bar, and plenty of activities for the children. Saturday’s parades begin at 2:30 pm and rides down Government St. in front of the Plaza!
This year you can upgrade to a VIP experience. The Winn-Dixie VIP area is for adults 21 and over. The experience includes unlimited king cake and treat samples brought to you (no lines), two cocktails of your choice, and VIP food.
This event will donate a portion of the proceeds to Light of the Village. Light of the Village is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Their mission is to be the front-line, hands-on Christian ministry designed to share Christ's message of faith, hope, and love to the inner city. They serve six days a week inside their chosen community and strive to provide a consistent presence where the love of Christ can be discovered.
For more information visit: www.lightofthevillage.org
