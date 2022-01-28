MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- After what has felt like an eternity, RV City is taking shape this year after a year off.

With the sounds of Interstate 10 echoing above like normal, revelers like Cindy Eubanks are ready to get back to business and let the good times roll.

“I’m just so happy we’re back to have fun and party,” she said.

The Eubanks family has made RV city a yearly tradition for more than two decades.

“A time for friends, family, parties and everybody can just get together and have fun and not have to worry about everything else,” she said.

RV city is sold out. One hundred eighteen groups and families have spots this year at a cost of more than $400 each. A few years ago, the city limited the number of campers allowed for safety reasons.

“From year to year if you were in here you get to keep your spot, but we usually have about 20 people that don’t come back for whatever reason and we have a waiting list that you can get on,” said Peggy Jimenez, RV City move-in coordinator.

The atmosphere is what people love about RV City.

After COVID cancelled the celebration last year, Amy Hudson is so happy to be back.

“It’s just fun, it’s great to be able to drive here and go straight to a parade, you know super easy and we love catching the parades,” she said.

Their first chance will be on Feb. 11 when the Conde Cavalier roll through Downtown Mobile.