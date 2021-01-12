ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --According to the City of Orange Beach, they have canceled the annual Fat Tuesday parade on February 16th, and the Mystics and Marshals’ night parades on Saturday, February 13th due to public safety concerns.
In line with the city, The Wharf has also canceled its annual parade on Monday, February 15th.
According to the city, Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council had hoped that parades would be able to roll in 2021 but after discussions with police, fire and local Mardi Gras krewes, it was determined there was no way to safely hold usual family-friendly parades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.